Trending

ASUS Refreshes Fonepad 7 With Dual Core Processor, Better Camera

By News 

ASUS has announced a refreshed version of its Fonepad 7 at this year’s IFA in Berlin. The new phone-tablet hybrid comes with the same 7-inch display but swaps out a single core processor for dual core power.

Like its predecessor, the new Fonepad 7 features a 1280 x 800 IPS backlit display. ASUS has made some internal improvements that include a 1.6-GHz dual-core Intel Atom Z2560 processor and a 5-megapixel rear camera with full 1080p recording paired with a 1.2-megapixel front shooter. The previous Fonepad 7 operated on a 1.2-GHz single-core Atom Z2420 processor and featured a 3-megapixel rear camera capable of shooting 720p video and a 1.2-megapixel front camera.

ASUS has not announced pricing or availability for the new Fonepad 7 just yet, but the previous version cost around $280 US dollars, although it didn’t launch in North America.

Lisa Eadicicco

Lisa has been reporting on all things mobile for Laptopmag.com since early 2013. When she’s not reviewing gadgets, she’s usually browsing patent databases or interviewing experts to track down the hottest tech trends before they even happen. Lisa holds a B.A. in Journalism from SUNY Purchase and has contributed to The International Business Times, The New York Daily News and Guitar World Magazine.