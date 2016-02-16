Apple Recalls Some USB Type-C Cables Over Design Flaw

Apple's new 12-inch MacBook charges, transfers data and connects to displays all over a single USB Type-C cable. You may need to grab a new one, though. Apple is recalling some cables that were included with the laptop through June 2015 due to a "design issue" that causes the laptop to charge either sporadically or not at all.

Consumers who are eligible for the for the recall will receive a new cable for free from Apple. The replacement program covers both USB Type-C cables that came with MacBooks as well as those bought separately as accessories. The program is available worldwide.

MORE: Best USB Type-C Accessories and Cables

Cables with the design issue have a stamp that reads "Designed by Apple in California. Assembled in China." Newer cables that aren't affected by the flaw also includes a serial number.

If you bought a MacBook and provided a mailing address while registering it (or bought it from Apple's online store), you will be shipped a new cable automatically by the end of February.

Those who have not provided a shipping address will need to go to an Apple retail store (the company recommends making a Genius Bar reservation), find an authorized service provider or get in touch with Apple support directly. You will need your MacBook's serial number, which is on the the bottom of the laptop.

In January, Apple issued a recall for AC power adapters in Argentina, Brazil, Continental Europe, New Zealand and South Korea due to the risk of electric shock, making this Apple's second recall in less than a month.