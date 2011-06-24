Apple Preparing Users for OS X Lion with 10.6.8 Update

Apple has rolled out what in all likelihood will be the last software update for OS X Snow Leopard. Available to all Snow Leopard users , software update 10.6.8 makes enhancements to the Mac App Store that the company says will ready consumers' systems for the release of OS X Lion next month. The update also includes some general stability and security upgrades including a fix for an issue that causes preview to quit unexpectedly, corrections to a problem that occurs when importing media files into Final Cut Pro, and improvements to Virtual Private Network reliability and IPv6 support.

Apple OS X Lion, which will borrow heavily from Apple's iOS, is expected to provide a slew of improvements to Apple's OS X including multitouch gesturing that will allow users to navigate through pages using two-finger scrolling and open apps by performing a three-finger swipe to the left. A three-finger swipe toward the top of the screen will open Lion's Mission Control, which will give users a complete look at what is open on their systems on one screen. Apps purchased through Apple's Mac Store can be launched using Lion's LaunchPad, which will function much like iOS's home screen,

The 10.6.8 update will also identify and remove known variants of Mac Defender, a nefarious malware program masquerading as an anti-virus program that once installed, attempts to seek out and exploit users' credit card information.