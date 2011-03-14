Apple Marketing VP Says White iPhone Coming in Spring

The white iPhone has been an elusive dream, with plenty of empty rumors declaring its imminent release and Apple reporting multiple delays pushing the shipping date back. Apple fans have craved this device so much that one plucky 17-year-old set up shop online with a $279 do-it-yourself white iPhone kit.

Some may have contented themselves with the option of nabbing an iPad in white, but it looks like the color option will be making it to Apple's smart phone, after all. TechMeme reports that Phil Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of worldwide product marketing, responded to a Twitter fan's question about how to get a white iPhone with a hopeful direct message: "The white iPhone will be available this spring (and it is a beauty!)."

Schiller didn't specify whether the color option will apply to the iPhone 4 or the upcoming iPhone 5. For now, though, fans can take heart that the white iPhone is more than just an appealing rumor.

via Engadget