Apple Event by the Numbers: 400 Million iOS Devices Sold

By News 

Tim Cook stage at the Apple event and updated the world on the company's progress. As you might imagine, the news was pretty positive. Cook was especially enthusiastic about iPad sales, wondering aloud what the competition is doing. The company actually grew its share versus last year despite tons of new entrants. Chew on these numbers. 

  • 380 stores around the world'
  • 83 million visitors in last quarter
  • 7 million Mountain Lion Upgrades
  • Notebooks rank No. 1 in market share for 
  • 17 million iPads sold in the last quarter
  • 27 percent in July 
  • iPad accounts for 91 percent of all web traffic among tablets 
  • Apple recently surpassed 700,000 apps, and 250,000 iPad apps
  • The average customer is using over 100 apps
  • Apple recently surpassed 400,000 iOS devices sold

Mark Spoonauer

Responsible for the editorial vision for Laptop Mag and Tom's Guide, Mark Spoonauer has been Editor in Chief of LAPTOP since 2003 and has covered technology for nearly 15 years. Mark speaks at key tech industry events and makes regular media appearances on CNBC, Fox and CNN. Mark was previously reviews editor at Mobile Computing, and his work has appeared in Wired, Popular Science and Inc.