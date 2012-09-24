Apple Breaks Records, Sells Over 5 Million iPhone 5s in Three Days

Apple continues to break records with the iPhone 5, which had sales topping 5 million units within three days of the phone's release on September 21st. In addition, over 100 million users have already upgraded to the new iOS 6 operating system, which was released just days before the iPhone 5 hit shelves.

This high adoption rate dwarfs sales in previous years. The iPhone 4S impressed critics by selling 4 million units in the first weekend, but the iPhone 5 has beat this record by over a million. Additionally, installations of iOS 6 have more than quadrupled compared to iOS 5, despite harsh criticism over new features, such as the Maps application.

Within an hour of being available for preorder on Apple.com, the estimated delivery date of the iPhone 5 pushed out to two week later, doubling the preorder sale's pace for the iPhone 4S. While stores continue to receive shipments of the iPhone 5 regularly, those who placed an order online may need to wait as long as October to get their hands on the iPhone 5.

"We are working hard to get an iPhone 5 into the hands of every customer who wants one as quickly as possible," Said Tim Cook, CEO of Apple. "We appreciate everyone’s patience and are working hard to build enough iPhone 5s for everyone"

The iPhone 5 is currently only available in the US, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore and the UK. Availability will increase to 22 more countries on September 28 and top 100 different countries by the end of the year.