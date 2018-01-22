Amazon's Best Fire Tablet Now at Its Lowest Price Ever

The Editors' Choice Fire HD 8 is one of the best tablets you can buy, offering solid performance, a long-lasting battery, and access to Amazon's vault of services.

Today only, Amazon is slashing the price of its Fire HD 8 to $49.99, which is $30 off and the cheapest this tablet has ever been.

This is a price that Amazon usually reserves for holidays, such as Black Friday, but for the next few hours the HD 8 will be sold at the same price as the entry-level Fire 7.

The Fire HD 8 features an 8-inch 1280 x 800 (189 ppi) resolution screen, 1.3GHz quad-core CPU, 1.5GB of RAM, 16GB of storage (expandable via microSD slot), and 0.3MP/2MP rear and front cameras.

The tablet has Dolby Atmos stereo speakers, which let it produce enough sound to fill a medium-sized room. The tablet's battery lasted 10 hours and 58 minutes in our battery test, which trumps the Fire 7's 6:53 time and beats the average tablet battery span of 8:58.

Alexa, Amazon's digital assistant, is also embedded into the tablet so you can play music, receive weather/news updates, or get answers to your questions via voice commands.

Simply put, the Fire HD 8 is the best tablet you can find for under $100.