Amazon Cuts Kindle Fire HDX Price In Celebration of New FAA Rules

Frequent fliers aren’t the only ones excited about the FAA’s new ruling. Amazon has just announced new discounts on its Kindle Fire HDX, Kindle Fire HD and Kindle devices in honor of the FAA’s recent ruling concerning in-flight electronics.

Valid Nov. 4 only, the e-reader giant is selling the new Kindle Fire HDX 7 for $195 marked down from $229. The Kindle Fire HD 7 is also getting a 15 percent discount, bringing its cost down to $118 from $199. The basic $69 Kindle e-reader now costs $59 as opposed to $69.

The promotion is in celebration of the FAA’s decision to greenlight portable electronics during takeoff and landing on flights. Individual airlines will still have to approve the use of mobile devices gate-to-gate, but the FAA expects this to happen before the end of 2013. JetBlue and Delta are among the first airlines to begin easing up on restrictions concerning electronics on airlines.

“We’ve been fighting for our customers on this issue for years, and we are thrilled by the FAA’s recent decision-- this is a big win for customers,” Drew Herdener, vice president of Amazon, said in a statement.

The Kindle Fire HDX 7, announced in September, is Amazon’s newest tablet to hit the market. An upgrade from the Kindle Fire HD 7 predecessor, the new slate features a roaring Snapdragon 800 processor, a 7-inch 1920 x 1200 display, and comes with Amazons new Mayday feature for around-the-clock tech support. It’s equipped to give 7-inch tablets such as Google’s Nexus 7 and Apple’s new iPad Mini with Retina display some stiff competition.