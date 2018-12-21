7 Amazon Gifts That Are on Sale & Can Still Arrive Before Christmas

It happens every year. You postpone your holiday shopping and before you know it — Christmas Eve is staring you dead in the face. Well, we have good news.

There's still time to take advantage of a few last-minute deals. Amazon has extended many of its best sales through the weekend and Prime members are able to get free same-day delivery if you opt for Prime Now delivery, which is available through Dec. 24.

Below we've rounded up seven gift ideas for everyone on your shopping list with prices ranging from $30 to $120. The models we've picked will arrive before Christmas, but keep in mind that different colors or storage capacities may affect your shipping date.

Regular.99Sale.99Why It's a Good Deal: The Fire HD 10 has the best screen of any Amazon tablet. The 1920 x 1200-pixel display produces crisp, bright, and vivid images. It's also significantly more colorful than competing tablets and can produce 104 percent of the sRGB spectrum. Plus, it gives you access to Amazon's ever-expanding universe of multimedia content and it's dead-simple to use. Order the tablet in Red and it'll arrive before Christmas. (Other colors may arrive post Christmas).

Regular.99Sale.99Why It's a Good Deal:The Fire HD 8 is a great value with good Alexa integration and improved camera quality over its predecessor. Its 8-inch screen can only produce 80 percent of the sRGB spectrum, but it's screen is still good for everyday use. The tablet's new 1.9-megapixel lens offers better details than last year's model, which some come in handy during video calls using Amazon's own Drop-In chats. You get similarly great photos from the tablet's rear lens, which packs the same resolution.

Take $40 off the Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet

Regular.99Sale.99Why It's a Good Deal:Amazon knows how delicate tablets can be and, because of that, it's bundled a 2-year guarantee with its 8-inch Fire Kids Edition tablet. If your child breaks it, simply return it and Amazon will send you a new one. As impressive as that is, the tablet also comes with best-in-class parental controls and a year's access to Amazon FreeTime Unlimited content — a kid-friendly content service. Everything combined makes this Editors' Choice tablet the best kid's slate you can buy. It will ship in time for Christmas Eve delivery.

Regular.99Sale.99Why It's a Good Deal:The new Fire TV Stick 4K provides a foolproof way to stream 4K content to your TV. It's $15 off and the same price it was on Black Friday. Since this device just came out this fall, it's the best and only deal we've seen on Amazon's streamer.

Regular.99Sale.99 Why It's a Good Deal:The 2nd-generation Echo is a step up from the Echo Dot sporting a bigger design and better speakers that can fill a small room. As with other Alexa devices, the Echo can be used for everything from streaming to controlling other compatible smart devices. It ships with free same-day delivery.

Regular.99Sale.99Why It's a Good Deal:The Echo Dot is one of the least-expensive ways to give your home a digital makeover. It was designed with home stereos in mind, but it can also work without an additional speaker. The 2018 model packs improved sound and a more stylish look. You can get it on its own or pair it with a Smart Bulb or Fire TV Stick for a few bucks more.

Regular.99Sale.99Why It's a Good Deal:Like Amazon's kid-friendly tablets, the new Echo Dot Kids Edition is backed by a 2-year warranty that will replace your Echo Dot in the event your child breaks it. But we especially like this Echo Dot because it features a kid-friendly version of Alexa with child-friendly answers that are different than the adult-version of Alexa. Alexa can also read Audible books and chilren's lullabies.