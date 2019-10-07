Amazon Fire HD 10 and HD 10 Kids Get USB-C and extra speed

Amazon's 2019 update to the Fire HD 10 tablet has a lot going on, starting with its Kids Edition that's complete with a protective case with an adjustable stand.

Available for pre-order now and shipping on Oct. 30, the $200 Fire HD 10 Kids Edition and $150 Fire HD 10 share a lot of the same perks. Amazon's touting up to 20% longer battery life (the previous model lasted 9 hours and 4 minutes on the Laptop Mag Battery Test), but that's not our favorite new feature.

The Fire HD 10 is the first Amazon tablet to get a USB-C charging port, so you can charge it with the same cables that work with many Android phones. It will also offer picture-in-picture video, another first for Amazon slates.

The HD 10 comes in four colors (White, Plum, Twilight Blue and black) while the Eids Edition gets three case color options (pink, blue and purple).

Of course, you're also getting Amazon's 2-year no-questions-asked warranty it offers with the other Kids Edition tablets, as well as a free year of FreeTime Unlimited (which packs tens of thousands of pieces of kid-friendly content, including books, shows and apps).