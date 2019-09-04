Acer's ConceptD Line Just Got Cheaper and More Powerful

BERLIN, GERMANY -- Acer is making its upcoming ConceptD line even more appealing to content creators by introducing Pro configurations that feature Nvidia Quadro graphics.

Acer also introduced a new laptop to the lineup: the ConceptD 3, which will start somewhere around $1,000 (the price isn't final) and it'll launch sometime in November.

Acer ConceptD 3 and Pro Series specs

You can get the ConceptD 3 configured with up to an Intel Core i7-9750H processor, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU (Pro gets a Quadro T1000) and 32GB of RAM.

The Pro series bumps the ConceptD 5 up to a Quadro RTX 3000 graphics chip while the Pro versions of the ConceptD 7 and ConceptD 9 get a Quadro RTX 5000 GPU.

Design

The ConceptD 3 sports a white, discreet chassis, with a hood that's home only to an engraved ConceptD logo near the lip.

Meanwhile, the interior of the chassis, including the keyboard, is completely white. The keys lit up with orange backlighting that offers a nice contrast, but I wish the lighting was a bit brighter. A fingerprint reader embedded on the right side of the deck adds an extra layer of security for sensitive files. The bezels on the display are also relatively thin.

Display

While the ConceptD 3 boasts a 15.6-inch, 3820 x 2160 display, it wasn't very bright when I saw it in person. However, it was colorful and sharp, so you can use it for all of your content creating needs. The bezels on the display are also relatively thin which creates even more screen real estate. We look forward to running the D3 through our usual display tests in our lab.

Keyboard and Touchpad

The ConceptD 3’s keys not only have incredibly low travel, but the keys seemed to barely peak out of the base, so it’s a little awkward to type on.

When I tested the touchpad, it felt a little spongy. However, it did respond well to Windows 10 gestures.

Features

According to Acer, the cooling system won't make any noise louder than 40 decibels, which is neat if you’re trying to concentrate on work and don’t want any background noise.

Similar to the PredatorSense app in the Acer Predator line, the ConceptD series will ship with the ConceptD Palette software, which allows you to customize and control the CPU and GPU outputs, among other things.

Outlook

We’re excited to see Acer continue to develop for laptops for content creators and see how the company will improve upon what it already has.

For more IFA 2019 coverage, stay tuned. We’ll be getting these bad boys through our lab eventually, so also keep an eye out for our full reviews and benchmarks.