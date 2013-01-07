A Nokia Android Phone? CEO Elop Says 'Anything is Possible'

All of Nokia's smartphone eggs may currently reside in the Windows Phone basket, but that doesn't mean the Finnish company is operating with blinders on. In an interview with Gizmodo En Espanol, Nokia honcho Stephen Elop said the company is committed to Microsoft and its Live Tile interface right now, but acknowledges that the company's future may hold anything — perhaps even an Android phone.

Here's the quote from Gizmodo En Espanol:

In the current ecosystem wars we are using Windows Phone as our weapon. But we are always thinking about what's coming next, what will be the role of HTML 5, Android... HTML5 could make the platform itself—being Android, Windows Phone or any other—irrelevant in the future, but it's still too soon [to tell]. Today we are committed and satisfied with Microsoft, but anything is possible.

Intriguingly, Elop's response came to a query about whether Nokia would release an Android handset in 2013.

Elop's word shouldn't come as a major shock, as companies big and small diversify their product lineups bets all the time; witness Samsung's support for the fledgling Tizen operating system. Nokia's smart to hedge its bets as consumers simply haven't responded to Microsoft's mobile OS, even in the face of beautifully designed hardware such as Nokia's own Lumia 920.

Rumors of a Nokia defection (or semi-fection) to Android first surfaced in the beginning of December, when keen-eyed individuals noticed a Nokia job post for an engineer to help with "embedded Linux device software and hardware drivers for our exciting new products." A company spokesman quickly debunked the rumor, explaining that Nokia was searching for talent to work on its new HERE Maps platform, not Android.

via Gizmodo