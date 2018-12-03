Trending

Surprise! Apple’s iPad Is On Sale (Again)

By News 

While Apple product sales are still the rarest in the land, something's changed this holiday season. The 9.7-inch iPad is now $289, as Amazon has knocked $40 off its price.

The iPad features a fast A10 processor, which enables solid performance with the demanding augmented reality apps that set the iOS app store as a land above the Google Play app store. Also, this is the first non-Pro Apple slate to support the Apple Pencil, which budding artists will likely request.

This isn't the best deal we've seen on the iPad, which was down to $249 during Black Friday weekend, but $289 is still a good sale price for the best 9.7-inch tablet you can buy.

Henry T. Casey

