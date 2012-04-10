Keep reading for 3 Tips to Organize Your Android Homescreen, the third installment of our six-part Android Phone Makeover series.

1. Make Folders

Press Down on the Homescreen.

Select Add A Folder.

Drag-and-drop apps into the folder.

Give the folder a name by holding down the title bar.

Type the desired name.

For phones with Ice Cream Sandwich:

Hold down an app you want to add into a folder.

Drag it into another app.

Now both apps will appear in a new folder.

To edit the name of the folder, tap it, then tap Unnamed Folder.

Type the desired name.

2. Add decorations



Many Android apps (including Fast Reboot) include widgets that look great on a home screen and help you do more without drilling down to launch an app. To see which widgets are available:

Press down on the home screen > Select Add a Widget.

Browse through existing widget options.

TIP: Download Beautiful Widgets ($2.89) to get location, time and weather info on your home screen.

3. Launch apps, bookmarks and contacts with style (pictured)

With Circle Launcher ($0.99) you can group applications, phone contacts or Web bookmarks around a launcher on the home screen. It works as a widget and can be fully customized with a variety of launcher icons and any label you choose. Check out Circle Launcher in the Android Market.

