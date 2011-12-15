$149 Archos 35 home connect Pairs Web Radio with Android 2.2

Archos is keeping the budget-priced Android experience coming with the just-announced Archos 35 home connect. The company describes the device as an "Android-based web radio designed specifically for the home user."

The Archos 35 home connect is running Android 2.2 Froyo, packs a 1-GHz OMAP 3630 processor, and comes pre-loaded with the TuneIn Pro radio app for streaming music from more than 50,000 web radio stations. Two built-in high-def speakers sit on either side of the 3.5-inch touch screen in "specially designed cases for improved bass."

Connectivity is limited to Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. You'll have access to your favorite Android apps via Appslib (no Android Market access here), as well as Archos' proprietary widgets for weather, news, traffic, and an alarm clock. Memory-wise, you have 4GB of internal storage, with expansion up to 16GB with an SD card.

If you'd rather have a dedicated home music device than going the smartphone/tablet docking route, the Archos 35 home connect can be yours for $149. It's currently available via the company's website, as well as Amazon, Newegg.com, and other e-tailers.