10 Best High-Tech Cars of the 2013 New York Auto Show

The New York International Auto Show kicks off this weekend and that means some of the most desirable cars in the world will be gathered under one roof for you to poke, prod and pose with as much as you want. But just in case you can't make it to the auto show this year, we've found the 10 best high-tech cars that are making their debut in New York. So strap in and have a look at the cars that you'll be pining for in the coming year.

Hyundai Equus

You can find the Hyundai Equus at the intersection of beauty and technology. The luxury sedan features a massive 9.2-inch color display for infotainment and a pair of 9.2-inch rear-seat monitors. There are also five strategically-placed cameras, giving drivers a 360 degree aerial view of the car to eliminate blind spots. Hyundai's BlueLink app system also received an update adding built-in emergency and car care support for three years at no charge.

2014 Hyundai Equus: Plusher with More Tech

Buick Regal Turbo

In the case of the Buick, bigger is better. The 2014 Buick Regal has upgraded from a 7-inch display to an 8-inch panel. The revamped touch display uses swipe gestures to deliver fluid, accurate output similar to a smartphone display. The IntelliLink allows for easy smartphone integration. Buick has also improved its voice command software enabling a more natural speech pattern when asking for directions or calling a friend.

2014 Buick Regal Turbo with Updated IntelliLink Hands-on

Acura MDX

Acura unveiled the new MDX SUV which sports a revamped look and some solid tech cred. Thanks to the car's dual displays, Acura engineers managed to cut the vehicle's physical buttons from 41 to 9. The MDX also features the company's cloud-based AcuraLink connectivity system which drivers can look up information on traffic and street conditions.

2014 Acura MDX Hits the Road with Updated AcuraLink System

Mercedes B-Class Electric Drive

The Electric in the B-Class' title doesn't apply to the electric blue paint job. Mercedes' all-electric 5-door ride can reach a top speed of 100 mph and can go from 0 to 60 in under 10 seconds. The B-Class is expected to get 115 on a single charge. Mercedes also included a touch of smartphone integration allowing drivers to check vehicle health via an app or web browser.

Mercedes Debuts All-Electric B-Class with 115-Mile Range

Bentley Mulsanne

Bentley is already synonymous with luxury, but beneath all the custom wood grain and hand-stitched leather is a car any techie can appreciate. The 2014 Mulsanne is a rolling Wi-Fi hotspot thanks to the router in the trunk. Rear-seat passengers can also enjoy the pair of 8-inch LCD displays. The car is spacious enough to accommodate rear picnic tables with slots for iPads and a wireless keyboard.

Bentley Gives Flying Spur Upgraded Screen, Backseat Remote

Honda Odyssey

Honda's 2014 Odyssey was the talk of the auto show thanks to its built-in Shop-Vac-sourced HondaVAC, a vacuum cleaner located in the minivan's cargo compartment that can suck up everything from flecks of dust to morsels of food dropped by the kids. The Odyssey also gets some needed tech upgrades with the addition of Honda's HondaLink infotainment system with Aha app integration.

2014 Honda Odyssey Packs a Vacuum for Life's Little Spills

Cadillac CTS

Cadillac rolled into the New York Auto Show with the latest version of its CTS sedan, and promptly blew the roof off of the Jacob Javits Center with the car's gorgeous new styling. The 2014 CTS also gets a new trim level, the Vsport, which comes equipped with a 420-horsepower twin-turbo V6 engine. Tech upgrades include some much needed response and speed improvements the CUE infotainment system and Apple's Siri Eyes Free mode integration.

2014 Cadillac CTS Gets Updated CUE System with Siri Eyes Free Mode

Kia Soul

For 2014, Kia's Soul not only gets essential structural changes that improve stability and ride quality, but an entirely new version of the automaker's UVO infotainment system. The latest permutation of UVO, available on high end models, ditches Microsoft's software in favor of Google's Android.

The change means users can view two apps on screen at the same time, as well as access the Web via the included Android Web browser, when parked of course. Kia has also included an apps center for future in-car app releases.

Android Goes for a Ride in the New 2014 Kia Soul

Land Rover Ranger Rover Sport

Whoever said the British were too uptight to have some dirty fun never met the folks at Land Rover. The luxury SUV-maker has been building vehicles meant to go from highway driving to off-roading in the blink of an eye for decades.

For the latest version of its Range Rover Sport, Land Rover has given its sports car-like SUV an improved infotainment system with a new touch-screen display and optional heads-up display. An available smartphone app allows to monitor their vehicle's status from anywhere in the world.

Land Rover Takes Tech Off-Roading with 2014 Range Rover Sport

Toyota Highlander

Toyota's popular Highlander SUV is getting a big makeover for 2014, adding a new 8-inch touch-screen infotainment system complete with the automaker's Entune App Suite in high-end models. A Blu-ray player and RCA jacks are available as part of the optional rear seat entertainment package. Safety updates include Toyota's Lane Departure Alert, Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Pre-Collision systems.

2014 Toyota Highlander Gets Infotainment and Safety Upgrades