2014 Honda Odyssey Packs a Vacuum for Life's Little Spills

Honda's 2014 Odyssey sucks . . . in a good way. The automaker announced that the Touring Elite version of its super popular minivan will now come equipped with its own vacuum cleaner. Dubbed HondaVAC, the vacuum stays locked behind a panel in the Odyssey's cargo compartment and is comprised of a Shop-Vac cleaner and a hose long enough to reach the front of the vehicle.

During our hands-on test, we vacuumed a handful of Froot Loops from the Odyssey's carpeted floor. We were impressed with the suction as even small crumbs were easily pulled into the HondaVAC, which should prove good news for parents of young children.

Once you're done vacuuming, you can pull out the HondaVAC's canister and dump the refuse into the garbage. Honda says the vacuum will run for 8 minutes on battery power before shutting down. With the engine running, however, you can use the vacuum for as long as necessary.

It's not just the HondaVAC that makes the Odyssey stand out, though. Honda has also equipped the minivan with its HondaLink with Aha Mobile infotainment system, which we previously tested as part of our 2013 Honda Accord review. In this application, Honda has paired HondaLink with a 7-inch touch-screen display located in the middle of the center console and a second passive display situated above that.

The Odyssey also has safety enhancements including Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Warning and Honda's Expanded View Driver's Mirror.

Honda hasn't released any pricing information for the new Odyssey, though the company did say the minivan will go on sale later this year.