2014 Hyundai Equus: Plusher With More Tech

Butter-soft leather seats, a new Night Shadow Brown paint job and a 5.0 Liter V8 engine: These are just some of the reasons why the 2014 Hyundai Equus is stunning. But Hyundai also took some time out to update and pretty up the tech.

After we finished admiring the pillowy ivory leather of the Ultimate series of the Equus, our eyes were drawn to the 9.2-inch LCD display in the center console. The display isn't touch screen, so we navigated using a sturdy rotary dial. The Equus can handle most of your multimedia needs, including traditional and satellite radio. There are also ports for an iPod, USB and auxiliary. When we tried the navigation system, we were greeted with a large, colorful map with detailed information.

Unfortunately, neither the 12.9-inch digital dashboard nor the heads up display were operational. But we were told that the dashboard rep is fully customizable. If that's not enough displays for you, there's a pair of 9.2-inch monitors in case the back seat passengers want to watch a DVD.

Hyundai has loaded the Equus up with a slew of cameras creating a multi-view camera system. The camera located in the front grille offers a 180-degree view. There's also a pair of cameras on the side mirrors and the rear bumper. The cameras deliver an aerial view of the car, eliminating blind spots and making it very difficult to bump into something.

Drivers can unlock the Equus with the standard pair of key fobs or they can get the credit card-size proximity key. Other features include standard rear cross-traffic alert, standard blind spot detection and three years' complimentary standard Assurance Connected Care and Hyundai Blue Link service.