Movo UM300 USB mic review

Movo’s UM300 USB microphone features two polar patterns, onboard controls, a quality all-metal build, and solid recording for $59. The budget-friendly USB mic is small and understated, but it may be just what you’re looking for at $40 less than its similarly-sized competition the Blue Yeti Nano . It’s kind of a Darth Vader clone of the Nano. Maybe the dark side is a good thing?

But the UM300 offers more than just good looks, it also brings quick setup, easy plug-and-play functionality and wide compatibility with a number of operating systems. But is that enough to land the Movo UM300 on our Best USB microphone list? Read on to find out. So let’s find out if the Movo UM300 will knock the Nano off its lofty perch on our Best USB microphone list.

Movo UM300 design

Movo’s UM300 is a satin black all-metal constructed tiny terror of potential. Even the windscreen meant to prevent plosives is all metal and adds to the overall style. A solidly built plastic button/dial that controls the volume, gain, and mute functions sit front and center on the mic. Directly below is the small pattern button and indicator lights. The buttons are rugged in feel, adding to the UM300’s overall sturdy vibe. It screams, toss me in your backpack and let’s stream or podcast from inside the roughest coffeehouse in New York City. On the bottom, there’s a 3.5-millimeter headphone monitoring jack, the USB-C port, and a ⅝-inch thread mount if you want to mount it on a boom arm.

(Image credit: Future)

The UM300 is ready to be plugged in as it sits in its included adjustable metal desk stand. It measures5.4 x 5.3 x 8.4 inches and weighs 2.6 pounds while sitting in its stand. It’s over a pound heavier than the Blue Yeti Nano (1.3 pounds, 4.3 x 3.7 x 8.3 inches). You can feel the weight difference when holding them side by side in your hands but it’s nominal at best. The UM300 is still highly portable and a good choice for content creators on the go.

(Image credit: Future)

The Movo UM300 also comes with a nine-foot USB-C to USB-A cable.

Movo UM300 microphone quality

Recording with the UM300 is easy –– just plug it in and double click on your favorite audio recording software or hop into a Zoom , Google Meet , or Skype call. Featuring cardioid and omnidirectional recording patterns, a three-capsule array that captures 48kHz/16 Bit quality audio with 20Hz to 20kHz of frequency response.

Even without adjusting the gain, I recorded crystal clear, natural-sounding vocals. The UM300 easily picked up all the depth and timbre in my voice with the windscreen preventing plosives when I decided to practice my awful, harmful-to-human ears falsetto. The microphone is very sensitive specifically when recording in an omnidirectional pattern, picking up some unwanted background noise like my mouse clicks. To avoid this, keep the gain down a bit.

(Image credit: Future)

I recorded a podcast intro for a friend using the UM300 and the audio was crisp. I got a request to project my voice in lower registers, I did so with the UM300 reproducing the deeper tones magnificently. Happy with that, I switched things up and used the unit during several Google Meet gatherings with excellent results.

One of my favorite discoveries is that you can plug the UM300 directly into an Android phone or tablet using a USB-C to USB-C cable, taking plug-and-play to another level. I plugged it into a One Plus 9 Pro, used the preinstalled Android recording software and it worked great. I recorded high-quality vocals and felt really comfortable recording an interview or podcast using this setup.

Software

The Movo UM300 is compatible with macOS , Windows 10 , and Android devices. Best of all, once you have it set up and plugged in, you’re good to go. There are no downloads to worry about, no RGB lights that you have to take ten minutes deciding which pattern best suits your recording mood. That broad compatibility and ease of use makes the UM300 a good choice for content creators to travel with.

Bottom Line

For $59 you can snatch up the sturdy, versatile, portable Movo UM300 and record some excellent audio. It may not have as many polar patterns as other more expensive USB mics, but it doesn’t need them. Instead, you get a quick setup and easy plug-and-play functionality, with a built-in windscreen that helps keep recordings clean and clear, while working with macOS, Windows, or even Android devices. The Movo UM300 is a win, and regardless if you’re just starting out or you are a seasoned podcaster or streamer, the UM300 is a budget-friendly option you can take with you and take it seriously.