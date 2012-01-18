Over 300 possible photo tweaks and nearly 30 color effects make Pictures Lab the best photo app on the Windows Phone.

Pictures Lab gives Windows Phone fans a slick and feature-rich app for taking and tweaking photos. It includes high-quality filters and offers fast performance.

You can choose from 29 effects, including black and white, sepia, HDR, and lomo. Currently, there are 13 border options, such as film, grunge, burnt, and Christmas. We appreciated how the app let us preview these borders and effects via a handy thumbnail view. And as with most photo apps, you get integration with Facebook and Twitter.

Unfortunately, the app doesn't offer some features available with more-powerful image editors on other platforms. Pictures Lab doesn't support layers, curves, and masking, for instance. We also didn't like the app's home screen, which opened a How to Use page every time we started the app (and it couldn't be set to bypass).

However, Pictures Lab does put more than 300 different photo tweaks at your fingertips. Even better, phones running Windows Phone 7.5 (Mango) get features such as face detection, autofocus, steady mode, and more, when snapping photos.

If Windows Phone is your smartphone OS of choice, make sure you have the best photo app on the platform--Pictures Lab--as part of your collection.