Zoom zoom! Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 with RTX 3050 gets $250 price drop for Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday 2021 deals are heating up quick, and Best Buy is slashing prices on many of their best gaming laptops. Expect big discounts of $200 or more, as with this Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 gaming rig.

Right now, you can pick up the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 for just $1,200 at Best Buy. With an original price of $1,450, that means you'll save 250 smackeroos, which is enough extra dough for a few PC games (including VR titles).

This powerhouse is equipped with an 11-Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics, a 512GB SSD, and a 16-inch (1920 x 1200) display. Pound for pixel-pushing pound, this is one of the best Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals we've found, among the best Cyber Monday RTX 30 gaming laptops.

Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 Cyber Monday deal

Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 gaming laptop: was $1,450 now $1,200 @ Best Buy Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 gaming laptop: was $1,450 now $1,200 @ Best Buy

This 16-inch gaming notebook is ready to rock, and under the hood you'll find all the specs you need for power-hungry VR games. For $250 off the regular price of $1,450, you'll get 16GB of RAM combined with an Intel Core i7 CPU and 512GB SSD; the beautiful 1920 x 1200 display has a swift 144Hz refresh rate, and the scrappy Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU keeps everything running smoothly.

The 16-inch Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 is tossing its name in the hat for the best Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals. It's also among the best Cyber Monday RTX 30 gaming laptop deals, and Best Buy still has plenty of different gaming rigs in stock.

This gaming rig comes fully loaded with a bright 16-inch (1920 x 1200) display, an 11th-Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. If you're on the prowl for a gaming laptop that can handle hardcore VR titles, you shan't be disappointed with this midsize monster. Case in point: when we reviewed the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 earlier this year, it handily earned an Editor's Choice award with 4.5 out of 5 stars.

But that's not all. This gaming notebook has an average star rating of 4.4 on Best Buy's website (out of nearly 100 reviews). Happy customers had no problem trading off the ROG Zephyrus M16's relative bulk for the awesome "oomph" that's under the hood. And with this kind of zip, you better believe it can double as your primary workstation or video editing laptop, too.

In terms of connectivity, this laptop has two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB Type-A ports, an HDMI port, an RJ45 Ethernet port, and a headphone jack; there's also a fingerprint reader for an extra layer of security.

Cyber Monday 2021 is still going strong, and there are plenty of excellent mobile tech deals for the snatching. Be sure to bookmark our best Cyber Monday deals 2021 hub for the best holiday discounts all the damn day long.