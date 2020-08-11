You have 24 hours to get A Total War Saga: Troy for free: Here is how

A Total War Saga: Troy launches on the Epic Games Store on August 13, and you have a short time to grab it for free when it launches. And by a short time, we mean just 24 hours.

Here's how to get A Total War Saga: Troy for free on August 13.

Keep in mind that you'll only be able to grab A Total War Saga: Troy for free on August 13 and no other day. When the game launches, proceed by following these precise steps:

Step 1: Go to the Epic Games Store

Step 2: Log in

Step 3: Go to this link

Step 4: Click "Get"

Step 5: Play A Total War Saga: Troy for free

It's that easy to get the latest entry in the Total War series. If you're curious, the latest game is about Paris, the prince of Troy, eloping with the Queen of Sparta and then King Menelaus vowing to bring his Queen home.

You actually get to choose between eight different "heroes" and decide whether or not you want to conquer or save Troy. Characters include the "infamous warrior Achilles, noble protector Hector, wayward prince Paris and vengeful king Menelaus."

To top that off, you'll get access to Mythic units, which are creatures inspired by Greek myth, so you'll have fighters resembling a Minotaur, Cyclops, Giants and Centaurs.

Set August 13 in your calendar so you can pick up A Total War Saga: Troy for free.