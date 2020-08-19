XPS 13 drops to $679 in Dell back-to-school laptop sale

The Dell XPS 13 is well suited for college students and work from home professionals alike. And for a limited time, you can scoop one up for an incredibly low price.

Currently, you can get the Dell XPS 13 Touch for $699via coupon "LTXPS13AFF" directly from Dell. Normally, this laptop retails for $849, so this deal saves you $170.

It's one of the best back-to-school laptop deals available right now.

Dell XPS 13 Touch (7390): was $849 now $679 @ Dell

The Dell XPS 13 is the best laptop to buy. It packs a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) InfinityEdge touch display, a 1.6-GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10210U quad-core CPU, 4GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD. Use coupon "LTXPS13AFF" to drop its price down to $679. View Deal

The Dell XPS 13 7390 is the best overall laptop to buy. It also a cheaper alternative to the pricer MacBook Air or MacBook Pro.

The XPS 13 in this deal packs a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) InfinityEdge touch display, a 1.6-GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10210U quad-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD.

In our Dell XPS 13 review, we loved its premium, slim and compact design. We gave it a 4.5 out of 5-star rating overall and the Editor's Choice award for its outstanding performance.

We were also fans of the XPS 13's InfinityEdge display, which is Dell's way of saying it has ultra-thin bezels. The barely-there bezels give you more screen for distraction-free viewing whether you're streaming a video or working on documents.

At 11.6 x 7.8 x 0.3~0.5-inches, the 2.7-pound XPS 13 is thinner and lighter than the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 (2.9 pounds, 12.1 x 8.8 x 0.6 inches) and MacBook Pro (13-inch 2019 with Touch Bar) (4.4 pounds, 12.8 x 8.9 x 1 inches).

When it comes to security features, the XPS 13 has an embedded fingerprint reader in the power button for hassle-free logins with Windows Hello.

Connectivity-wise the XPS 13 Touch is equipped with two Thunderbolt 3 ports, a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a microSD card reader.

Now at its best price yet, the Dell XPS 13 Touch is an even better value.