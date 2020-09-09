Xbox Game Pass now comes with EA Play: Play Battlefield, Mass Effect, Star Wars games for free

This holiday season, EA Play is coming to Xbox Game Pass at no additional cost, so that means you'll get to play Battlefield, Mass Effect and Star Wars games for free.

Microsoft detailed what you'd exactly be getting in this new duo via a blog post. Here's everything that comes with EA Play:

Xbox + EA = Crap ton of games

Here's the list that Microsoft included in its blog, which details that you can't play all EA games for free, but you will get extended trials for some.

More than 60 of EA’s biggest and best console and PC games like FIFA 20, Titanfall 2 and Need for Speed Heat, as well as titles from some of EA’s most popular franchises like Battlefield, Mass Effect, Skate, and The Sims.

Exclusive in-game challenges and rewards, special member-only content, discounts on EA digital purchases for DLC, games, and more.

Access to trials of games for up to 10 hours from best-loved franchises and top titles like Madden NFL 21 and FIFA 21.

Not only will EA Play titles be available on console and PC, this holiday, some of the best EA Play games will also be available for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members to play on Android devices via the cloud at no additional charge.

It's unclear how long this deal is meant to last, but it's definitely boasting Xbox's sales this holiday season. It's hard to say "Xbox doesn't have any games" anymore when it offers you a crap ton of games all for a relatively low monthly fee.

A fee that didn't even increase. Keep in mind that EA Play is originally $15 a month, which is wild considering it's free with another service that gifts it to you for free. Additionally, you don't even need to own an Xbox to experience any of the perks. PC users get the same deal as long as they have Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Xbox is coming for throats, and they couldn't be in a more promising position this holiday season.