Xbox Game Pass for PC is doubling its price: Should you cancel or keep?

Microsoft is bumping up the price of Xbox Game Pass for PC from $4.99 to $9.99 on September 17. If you subscribed before September 17, the new price will kick in on your next billing cycle.

Should you cancel or keep the service? Well, some of the best Xbox Game Pass PC games are Halo: The Master Chief Collection, Gears 5 and Forza Horizon 4, each of which has online multiplayer modes. And this holiday season, you'll be getting much more.

Is Xbox Game Pass for PC worth it?

We're retiring the introductory price on the 17th, but if you're already a member, you'll pay the same rate through the next billing cycle. look out for a notification on the 17th to get more detailsSeptember 9, 2020

Yes, Xbox Game Pass for PC is still worth it. Why? Because this holiday season, Game Pass is doubling its value by adding EA Play to the service for free, a $15-per-month value.

That means on top of the games you could already play, you'll get to play your favorite Battlefield, Mass Effect and Star Wars games as well. Additionally, you'll get 10-hour trials for new releases like FIFA 21.

However, if you own an Xbox and a gaming PC, you should go with an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, which is still $14.99 per month. This option gives you access to a new library of games on the Xbox One as well as Microsoft's cloud gaming service, xCloud.

You will pay more for Game Pass Ultimate, but the additional $5 is worth it when you consider you're getting another $15 service for free.