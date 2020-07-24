Windows 10 Your Phone could pick up these awesome new features to manage your smartphone

The Your Phone app for Windows 10 started with a pretty rudimentary feature set that allowed you to have some basic connectivity between your smartphone and your PC. But over the last year, the app has really upped the ante and it looks like more awesome features are coming.

As originally reported by Windows latest, some new art found in the Your Phone app update package has clued us into new features that are presumably coming soon including deleting photos on your smartphone from your PC, managing your smartphone apps from your PC and more (via TechRadar).

Since its initial release in 2018, Your Phone has offered a photo viewing component, but it simply lets you view and/or edit some of the most recent photos from your smartphone. This new update would add the ability to delete photos making it a potentially quick and easy photo management solution if you are running into storage issues on your device.

Your Phone | Apps page to get👉DisplayPSUpdate pic.twitter.com/opGWXn2TmGJuly 18, 2020

Another potential new addition, is app management or screen mirroring allowing you to control your smartphone and its apps directly from your PC. Some devices already support screen mirroring with Your Phone. But it is currently limited to only Samsung smartphones, so whether this might indicate an expansion of that support or a slightly different implementation for other devices is unknown.

More support for multiple devices is rolling out to Windows Insiders! Now, it’s easier to link an additional device to Your Phone. Simply click the new “Add a device” button in your app settings and follow the setup instructions.July 9, 2020

Another new addition to Your Phone that is already supported for Windows Insiders is support for multiple devices connected to Your Phone. That means whether you have a smartphone, a tablet or a dedicated work and personal phone, you can easily manage them all from Your Phone without signing in and out of different accounts.