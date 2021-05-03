Windows 10 update will dramatically improve the Bluetooth audio experience

While wireless headphones are an awesome solution for subpar built-in speakers on your laptop, Windows 10 doesn't have the best Bluetooth support which can be frustrating at times.

Fortunately, as The Verge first noted, the next Windows update which is presently available to Windows Insiders has a couple of huge upgrades to the Bluetooth audio experience (via Pocket-lint).

The biggest news for Apple AirPods, AirPods Pro and AirPods Pro Max users is support for AAC, the lossless codec used by Apple. This should improve streaming quality to its headphones from Windows 10 along with improvements for iTunes and Apple Music on Windows 10.

For those that don't use or care about Apple's headphones, don't worry, you aren't being left out. All Bluetooth input management is being improved as well. Windows 10 will now only display a single connection option for each device. Presently, you may see an audio device displayed two or three times with the operating system showing you separate options for them as a headset and headphones for example.

Particularly with more people using headphones during video conferencing this can be frustrating as selecting the wrong version of the right device can lead to audio not working at all on your call. This is a fantastic quality of life update to Windows 10 that may not feel monumental, but removes a potentially confusing element that ultimately makes for a much better user experience.

We don't have an exact date for the next Windows 10 update to be released, but with Microsoft's Build conference for developers kicking off on May 25, that feels like a potential release target.