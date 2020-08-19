Windows 10 update restores this crucial Windows 7 feature

An upcoming Windows 10 update will restore a useful Windows 7 feature that makes updating the operating system more convenient than before.

Windows 10 Build 19041.450 or newer brings back the optional updates page, which shows you new driver versions and non-security updates as well as minor, non-essential features (via Windows Latest).

This way, you can pick and choose which of these updates you want to download without having to find the drivers in the outdated and congested Device Manager.

Once you've installed the latest Windows 10 build, you can find optional updates by going to Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update > View optional updates. Here, there is a neat list of updates that Microsoft has pushed out to Windows 10 that, unlike important security patches or major feature updates, aren't mandatory.

As Windows Latest notes, Windows Update will automatically install some of these optional updates without permission unless you click "Pause update" or block updates using the Windows Registry.

Pausing optional updates is becoming an increasingly requested feature because the latest Windows 10 updates seem to cause more problems than they solve. With this easier method of pausing or installing updates, users will have more control over what gets downloaded onto their system.

If you want to give it a try, install Windows 10 version KB4566782, or build 19041.450.