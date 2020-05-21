Windows 10 update is wrecking laptops — now Microsoft is investigating

Earlier this week, we reported on critical bugs in the latest Windows 10 KB4556799 update. Problems encountered by Win10 laptop and desktop owners ranged from missing data to broken audio and even the Blue Screen of Death, or full system failures.

At the time, Microsoft hadn't acknowledged any issues with the update. Now, just a few days later, the company is "investigating the situation," according to Forbes. Interestingly, Microsoft clarified that it had not seen any issues in its internal data sets or customer feedback channels.

Furthermore, Microsoft has not updated the official release page for the update, which still states: "Microsoft is not currently aware of any issues with this update."

Since we first reported on the issues, countless other users have posted on forums and social channels describing the problems they've faced since installing version KB4556799.

“My system has been a wreck since this update (KB4556799),” one understandably angry customer wrote. “I've had the machine for a month with no issues until this week. My system started throwing BSOD and rebooting over and over all night, to the point where I had to reset Windows to even be able to log back in.”

"Last night, the last thing my computer did before shutting down was installing KB4556799 and KB4552931. This morning, it BSOD'd [Blue Screen of Death] twice in 10 minutes. Each time, I was in a browser (Firefox for the 1st BSOD and Chrome for the 2nd one)," another Windows 10 customer wrote on Microsoft's community forums.

As previously mentioned, the range of issues encountered after installing the update is staggering, which can make it difficult to pin down exactly what the update is at fault for.

“I installed the update and audio drivers are missing,” another person wrote. “The Troubleshooter is also not working and I am unable to uninstall the update because buttons within Settings are also not working.”

What to do

The good news is that, while errors caused by KB4556799 seem to be more common than those of other failed updates, they don't affect everyone. In fact, it still appears that only a small subset of Windows 10 users are encountering problems.

If you don't want to take any risks, wait until Microsoft discovers and patches bugs before installing KB4556799. If you're already facing issues, your best bet is to revert to an older version of Windows 10.

To do so, open the settings menu by pressing the Windows icon in the bottom-left corner then click the Settings gear (or type "Settings" in Windows Search).

Choose "Update and Security" from the main Settings page. On the left-hand side, make sure "Windows Update" is selected. Toward the bottom, you'll see "View Update History." Select it. Press the first option: "Uninstall update" and choose KB4556799.