Windows 10 update issues confirmed by Microsoft: What to do

The Windows 10 May 2020 Update could ship with a known bug when it arrives next month.

Microsoft acknowledged a new bug in the May 2020 Update that causes the DISM, or Deployment Image Servicing and Management tool, to act up (via Windows Latest). For reference, DISM was designed so system admins can prepare, modify and repair system images.

Microsoft says that while DISM can still help users fix Windows corruption errors, it isn't always reporting the correct status on systems running May 2020. Obviously, that's a major problem for admins who want to check the health of a laptop.

In addition, Microsoft warns that the May 2020 update could cause Windows Mixed Reality to "not work correctly for many users."

What to do now

This bug will be fixed in an upcoming service release but it's unclear whether that patch will arrive before the May 2020 update starts rolling out to Windows 10 users.

If the May 2020 update ships with the flaw, you might consider waiting for the patch before installing it on your laptop. The good news is that Microsoft has more time now that the May 2020 Update was pushed back to May 28 after a zero-day vulnerability was uncovered.

As per usual, Microsoft will release the update in phases, so don't be surprised if it doesn't arrive on May 28.