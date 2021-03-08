Watch Dogs: Legion's best feature on PC is delayed indefinitely

The official Watch Dogs: Legion Twitter account announced today that Tactical Op, a multiplayer game mode, is delayed for consoles until March 23, moving back its original March 9 launch date with Online Mode. Furthermore, the PC version's multiplayer would be delayed indefinitely.

Apparently, the PC version has an issue with certain GPUs that are causing the game to crash, and the dev team can't give us an exact release date yet.

A message from the Watch Dogs: Legion team about the Online Mode: pic.twitter.com/VVeaZ7v7ybMarch 5, 2021 See more

Online Mode will be launching on consoles, but not PC, on March 9, but the Tactical Op mode will be delayed to March 23. Additionally, the PS4 and PS5 will have limited in-game text chat at launch, but a fix will be coming on March 23 as well.

As far as the PC version is concerned, Ubisoft states that it communicated the new launch date as soon as possible. Considering there is no date, the team probably doesn't know how long it'll take to fix it. There's a chance that the online mode for PC might launch way past March 23.

Overall, the delay is unfortunate because the Online Mode for Watch Dogs: Legion was its most exciting feature, and it was a bummer especially since it didn't even launch with the game.

There's a lot to do in Ubisoft's interpretation of London, but ultimately, it's boring to do it all alone. Hopefully, PC players don't have to wait too long.