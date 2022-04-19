Walmart PS5 restock — how to access today's exclusive drop

Another Walmart PS5 restock drops today, April 19 at 12:00 p.m. ET / 9:00 a.m. PT. If you're still on the hunt for the hard to get game console, here's how to access Walmart's exclusive event.

Swing over to Walmart.com and sign up for a paid membership of Walmart Plus. The fee is $12.95 a month or $98 a year — free-trial members do not get access to this exclusive event. Although you're not guaranteed to get a PS5, it's a small price to pay to increase your odds of finally snagging one.

Walmart Plus Membership: $12.95/mo. @ Walmart

Walmart Plus costs $12.95 per month or $98 a year. Walmart Plus members also get first dibs on hot ticket item restocks, free delivers on products and groceries, gas station discounts, and fast, contact-free shopping with the Mobile scan & go app.

The PlayStation 5 is one of the best gaming consoles around. Sony's best gaming system yet, it features fast loading, a speedy SSD, and great backwards compatibility.

In our PS5 review, we were floored by its incredibly powerful components and revolutionary controller haptics. We also praised its revamped user interface with innovative features and stunning 4K graphics.

As a reminder, the standard PS5 console is priced at $499, whereas the disc-less PS5 Digital Edition is priced at $399.

Sony PS5 Disc Edition: $499 @ Walmart

Due to high demand, finding the PS5 in stock is a deal in itself these days. The new PlayStation 5 console packs powerful components, stunning 4K graphics, and backward compatibility. It's the Editor's Choice gaming console.