Tiny Tina's Wonderlands will launch with cross-play between all platforms

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is set to launch on March 25 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Games Store (it will launch on Steam at a later date). With its release around the corner, Randy Pitchford revealed that the game would support cross-play between all platforms at launch.

He specifically noted the inclusion of PlayStation on that list of platforms, and thanked Sony for collaborating with Gearbox Software's engineers in making this happen. Pitchford's focus on PlayStation is due to its omission after the release of Borderlands 3's cross-play update, which resulted in disappointment throughout the fanbase.

This news is huge, especially after Sony fought against cross-play many years ago. In 2018, the company blocked cross-play for Fortnite between other platforms because of the belief that "PlayStation is the best place to play." And just last year, Borderlands 3 launched its cross-play update for everything except PlayStation.

This was disappointing, but fans can now rejoice at Tiny Tina's Wonderlands featuring cross-play for every platform it's launching on. As someone who desperately wanted to jump into Elden Ring with my friends on PS5 while I was gaming on PC, the inclusion of cross-play is always a positive. I'm only hoping more companies take the time to break platform boundaries.