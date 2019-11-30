Samson's G-Track Pro Mic Bundle Will Kickstart Your Twitch Career This Black Friday

Gone are the days when Black Friday streaming equipment sales were dominated by the C920 Pro Webcam and the Blue Yeti microphone. While Logitech's camera darling has remained unmatched throughout the years, the Samson G-Track Pro has dethroned the Yeti as the most popular streaming microphone thanks to a superior user experience. While the stand alone microphone is out of stock for the next week, a few dollars more will net you the microphone and a slew of accessories right now.

Amazon is selling the Samson G-Track Pro Audio Bundle for just $129 after a discount of $40.

Logitech HD Pro Webcam C920: was $99 now $49

Our top external webcam pick for the past several years, this cheap 1080p camera is perfect for newbies and pros alike. Unfortunately, it's not part of the bundle.

Whether you have plans to be the next Joe Rogan or Ninja, the G-Track pro provides a rich audio capture for podcasting and streaming that's hard to match. A pair of matching headphones and a stylish carrying case gives you the basic tools you'll need to start producing.

This is the fastest way to get your hands on the Samson G-Track Pro if you need to scratch that creativity itch immediately.

