This new Microsoft Edge feature makes sharing website pages easier than ever — How to use it

After Google Chrome introduced sharing website pages through QR Codes in its latest update, Microsoft has now enabled QR codes on its Edge web browser. It's a simple processor and there are only a few quick steps to follow.



While Microsoft Edge officially supports sharing through QR codes, the new feature is only enabled by default on Edge Canary, Microsoft's daily-updated insider channel. To get the feature on a standard Microsoft Edge browser, you'll have to manually enable it.

How to share pages via QR codes on Microsoft Edge

(Image credit: Microsoft )

In the address bar of Microsoft Edge, type "edge://flags" and press enter. Then, type "Enable sharing page via QR Code" in the search bar presented. Users will be shown an option along with a dropdown menu.



Click on it and select "Enable." Relaunch Microsoft Edge and users will see a QR code option on the address bar

(Image credit: Microsoft Edge)

From here, users can go on any website and click on the QR code option to generate a QR code. To download the QR code to share it with others, just click the "Download" button.



If the QR code option doesn't appear on the address bar, users can also right-click on the webpage and select the "Create QR code for this page" option to generate a code for the page, too.



There you have it. But wait, is Microsoft Edge being killed off? Not the new version, though you may find that the legacy Microsoft Edge browser will go missing with a new Windows 10 update. The Chromium-based version of the Edge may give you good reason to switch browsers.