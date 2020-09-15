This epic Star Wars Squadrons 7-minute short is a prequel to the original story: Watch here

EA's Motive studio released a new trailer for Star Wars: Squadrons that details the aftermath of the Battle of Endor from an Imperial perspective. It's seven minutes long and it is wild.

The high-octane short takes place mostly in the atmosphere of Var-Shaa, a jungle planet. You can check out the trailer below:

Star Wars: Squadrons trailer

In this short, a New Republic X-Wing pilot and a TIE squadron leader flying an Interceptor go toe-to-toe, starting a chase in space and taking their daring duel to the atmosphere of the planet below.

The short is told from the perspective of the TIE squadron leader. From the direction and the way the fight was shot, the Republic fighter was the antagonist in this scenario. He even said, "the war is over, imp," which is presumably a derogatory term used against Imperial soldiers.

Telling the story from two sides is interesting in concept, but in Star Wars, there's hardly anything redeemable about the Empire, which means it'll force this story to go in a cliche direction: If the Empire can't be redeemed, then the character will, joining forces with the Republic.

Star Wars: Squadrons looks exciting, but I hope there's more to the story than simply playing a misguided character.