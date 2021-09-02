ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 sees $934 discount in Lenovo Labor Day sale

Lenovo's ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 is a solid MacBook Pro alternative for business use. With its ultraportable yet durable design, solid performance, and strong security features, it's the best business laptop — period.

Lenovo's Labor Day ThinkPad sale offers the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 for $1,401 via coupon, "THINKSEP". Typically, this laptop retails for $2,336, so that's a whopping $934 in savings. It's the biggest discount ever for this configuration and one of the best Labor Day deals of the week.

ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 deal

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9: was $2,336 now $1,401 @ Lenovo

As we note in in our ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 review, we rate it 5 out 5 stars for its slim, lightweight design, class-leading keyboard, great quad speakers and 15+ hour battery life. The base model packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1200) anti-glare display with a brightness of 400 nits, 2.4-GHz Intel Core i5-1135G7 quad-core CPU, Intel Iris Xe GPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.

Lenovo's ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 is the best laptop money can buy. The notebook in this deal has a 14-inch (1920 x 1200) anti-glare display with a brightness of 400 nits, 2.4-GHz Intel Core i5-1135G7 quad-core CPU, Intel Iris Xe GPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.

In our Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 review, we praised its slim, lightweight design, bright 14-inch display and class-leading keyboard. We were also impressed by its solid quad-speakers and gave it a rare 5 out of 5-star rating and our esteemed Editor's Choice award.

In one test, the laptop quickly loaded 20 tabs in Microsoft Edge, including two pairs of YouTube and Twitch streams without stuttering. It also lasted 15 hours and 39 minutes on our Laptop Mag Battery Test of continuous web browsing at 150 nits over Wi-Fi. Our review unit had an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU and 16GB of RAM. You can expect the laptop in this deal to deliver fast and seamless performance on par with Intel's latest 11th Gen chipset.

Like all ThinkPads, the X1 Carbon Gen 9 is built to military-grade specifications. That means it withstands high altitudes, subzero temperatures, drops and spills. For the security features business pros need, it has secure data encryption, a fingerprint sensor, an IR camera for Windows Hello login and a webcam cover.

With a weight of 2.5 pounds and 12.4 x 8.7 x 0.6 inches in dimensions, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 is more portable than competing 14-inch laptops. It's lighter than the HP EliteBook 840 G7 (3 pounds, 12.74 x 8.45 x 0.7 inches), HP Envy 14 (3.3 pounds, 12.3 x 8.8 x 0.7 inches) and Asus ZenBook Duo (3.5 pounds,12.8 x 8.7 x 0.7 inches).

As for ports, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 affords you a nice select two USB 4 Type-C with Thunderbolt 4 ports (DisplayPort / Data Transfer / Power Delivery), two USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, an HDMI 2.0 port, and a headphone/mic jack combo.

Simply put, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 is just about perfect in every way. And at $935 below retail, it's an incredible value if you're looking for a daily driver for work or school.

Lenovo's Labor Day sale ends September 12.

Lenovo Labor Day ThinkPad sale

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8: was $2,220 now $1,332 Lenovo

Besides its slim, lightweight design, the ThinkPad X1 won us over with its fast performance and class-leading keyboard. We gave the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8 a 4.5 out 5 star rating and the Editor's Choice award. The base model packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 4-core 1.8-GHz Intel i5-10210U 4-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.

Lenovo ThinkPad L15 Gen 2: was $1,479 now $961 @ Lenovo

Lenovo's Labor Day sale knocks $518 off the Lenovo ThinkPad L15 Gen 2 via coupon, "THINKSEP". This business machine packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) anti-glare display with a brightness of 250 nits and runs on Windows 10 Pro 64. Its hardware specs include a 2.3-GHz AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Integrated AMD Radeon graphics and a 256GB SSD.



Lenovo ThinkPad X13: was $1,909 now $954 @ Lenovo

We reviewed this laptop and praised its productivity-enhancing keyboard and solid battery life. The laptop we recommend packs a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) display, a 1.6-GHz i5-10210U 4-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. Like all ThinkPads, it's built to military standards so it withstands extreme conditions, like high temperatures, altitude and humidity.