These $99 Philips Fidelio X2HR Headphones are a Black Friday steal for audiophiles

With all eyes on wireless earbuds this Black Friday, we're starting to see some of the all-time lowest prices on high quality over-ear headphones. Superior comfort and lossless audio quality create a listening experience that has yet to be rivaled by the ever-evolving wireless earbud market.

If you're looking for the perfect gift for either others or yourself, Amazon is selling the Philips Fidelio X2HR Open-Air Headphones for just $99 on Black Friday .

Philips Fidelio X2HR Over-Ear Open-Air Headphone: were $124.99 now $99.99 Philips' lightweight headset pairs memory foam, velour and powerful 50 mm drivers together resulting in a listening experience that's as comfortable as it is immersive.View Deal

Whether they're for a media creator, gamer or the snootiest of audiophiles, these headphones will produce high quality sound while enveloping their wearer's ears in pure comfort. Memory foam and velour fabric works in tandem with 50 mm high definition neodymium drivers to create a premium listening experience that matches headphones three times the Fidelio's price. While the headphones are currently available at Amazon, they appear to be coming in and out of stock.

