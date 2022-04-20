The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Chapter 2 — Meta teased trailer at Quest Gaming Showcase 2022

The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners Chapter 2 — Retribution got teased with an enticing trailer at Meta's Quest Gaming showcase today. Fans of the popular zombie survival game will get to continue their harrowing journey as "The Tourist."

Meta hinted that Retribution is more challenging. Players should expect more walkers (i.e. zombies), fewer resources, and a brand spankin' new bloodthirsty enemy that will hunt you across zombie-infested New Orleans. "Scrounge up whatever you can to survive — and be careful," Meta said in a press release. "Your choices matter now more than ever."

The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners Chapter 2 — Retribution is coming soon

In The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners, you got to stab zombies in their skulls and camouflage yourself as walkers after smearing the undead's guts all over your face. In Chapter 2, you get to enjoy the same visceral zombie combat and choices-matter narrative, but this time, you'll immerse yourself into a new storyline that lets you wreak havoc in embattled New Orleans.

The Walking Dead Saints and Sinners Chapter 2 axe-wielding character (Image credit: Meta)

According to the trailer for Retribution, a new sinister antagonist is out to get you as he's appalled and outraged by the monstrous behavior you've demonstrated. "For every action, there is consequence," the enemy threatens. "And when I finally find you Tourist, you'll see what a broken man has to offer."

He, too, admits that he's done horrific things, but he's particularly perturbed by your behavior. Sounds hypocritical, no? In any case, not only do you have to take down staggering, lurching zombies, but you also must defend yourself against vengeful, maniacal adversary who doesn't have your best interests. Exciting stuff!

The trailer highlights that gamers will get to slice walkers' heads off with a chainsaw, and the atmosphere appears to be just as polished and eye-catching as the previous chapter's world.

Meta didn't announce a release date for the Skydance Interactive-developed game yet, but Chapter 2 retribution is expected to hit digital store shelves later this year. The zombie survival sequel is coming to Quest 2 and PCVR (for Rift and Rift 2).

Other cool games we can expect for the Quest 2 include Among Us VR, NFL Pro Era, and The Mercenaries (a free update for Resident Evil 4 VR owners).