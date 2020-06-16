The PS5 should come in black! Onyx-colored mock-ups wow fans

"Will the PS5 come in black?" my co-worker Nick Bush wondered. He couldn't imagine a "distracting," mostly-white monstrosity sticking out like a sore thumb in his gaming room. As it turns out, Bush is not alone.

Fans have been salivating over designs that reimagine the PS5 as an onyx-colored beauty. And honestly, we don't blame them -- these design concepts are gorgeous.

PS5: Specs, price, release date and how it compares to gaming

PS5 pricing possibly revealed in Amazon listing -- you won't like it

Xbox Series X vs. PS5: Which console is right for you?

Twitter user MrUnknowArtist, a graphics designer, is not a fan of white consoles, so he took it upon himself to create a black PS5. The design he conceptualized electrified Twitter with admirers; many hoped that Sony would hear their cries and materialize MrUnknowArtist's mock-up into reality.

Personally I do not like white devices, and today when I saw the presentation of the new #PS5 I said, "if there was a black version I would buy it", so I gave myself 5 minutes to edit the render and here it is. 😍#Playstation5 pic.twitter.com/VSxRWyplOqJune 12, 2020

"This is better," Rhys Jackson said on Twitter. "Why do they think I want their machine to draw visual attention in my living room? That’s what fancy coffee tables and fake plants are for, Sony, HECK OFF!"

Twitter user MeVen concurred: "MUCH better! Who told Sony that we want a white, shiny, reflective tower near our TVs?"

Another UK-based creative, known as Pixelpar on Twitter, also created his own onyx-colored version of the PS5.

Decided to mock-up the PS5 in black. Have to admit, I like it substantially more now. pic.twitter.com/defzqokuVTJune 12, 2020

With this front-facing perspective, we love how the PS5's wings is giving this concept a badass Batman vibe.

But of course, not everyone is on-board with an all-black console. The PS5 has been sporting an obsidian coating since 2000 with Playstation 2. Some gaming fans believe it's time for a change.

you guys are tripping i'd rather have this ps5 design than some boring, indistinct big black box for the millionth timeJune 11, 2020

Chances are, Sony will release another PS5 console with a different color to appease gaming fans with minimalist tastes.

The gaming giant released a glacier-white PS4 in 2017 as another option (besides the jet-black model). So if you're crossing your fingers for an all-black model, there's a good chance that Sony will meet your obsidian-adoring needs.