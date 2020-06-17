Surface Headphones drop to just $192 — its lowest price ever

Microsoft Surface Headphones don't miss when it comes to rich, solid sound. If you want to complement your laptop or tablet with some excellent cans, you'll want to check out this deal at Best Buy.

The big-box retailer currently has the Microsoft Surface Headphones on sale for $192. Usually, these Bluetooth headphones would set you back $350, so that's $157 off their regular price.

It's the lowest price we've seen yet for these Bluetooth headphones. By comparison, it undercuts Microsoft's own sale price by $11.

The Surface Headphones are sold out at Microsoft, so this is your chance to snag them for a better price. It's one of the best headphone deals we've seen all year.

Microsoft Surface Headphones: was $349 now $199 @ Best Buy

Offering rich sound and active noise cancellation, the Surface Headphones are among the best wireless headphones you can get.

In our sister site Tom's Guide's Surface Headphones review, they liked the phones' spacious soundstage, adjustable noise cancellation and innovative dial and touch controls.

Surface Headphones earned a rating 4 out of 5 stars for its excellent connectivity and comfy, premium design.

Top-tier build quality and a sleek platinum finish make the Surface Headphones an attractive pair of cans. At 10.2 ounces, Surface Headphones are slighter heavier than the Bose QC35 II (8.2 ounces) and Sony WH-1000XM3 (9 ounces). However, they still provide the same relaxed, over-ear comfort you expect from premium headphones.

In our testing, pairing the Surface Headphones was a seamless task. Even cooler, you can pair them with up to 10 devices simultaneously.

While Bose and Sony may have a leg up on Microsoft in the audio department, the Surface Headphones do an impressive job of delivering powerful bass and spacious sound.

So if you're looking for an immersive listening experience and an affordable alternative to pricier noise-canceling headphones, the Surface Headphones fit the bill.