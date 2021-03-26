Sony's WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds fall to $178 — forget AirPods Pro

Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless headphones are known for their fantastic sound and call quality. And right now, you can scoop up these AirPods Pro alternatives for an incredible price.

Currently, you can snag the Sony WF-1000XM3 Wireless Earbuds for $178 from Amazon. Normally, these noise-cancelling headphones retail for $230, so you're saving $52 with this deal. Best Buy has them for the same price.

This is one of the best headphones deals we've seen this month.

Sony WF-1000XM3s are among the best true wireless earbuds to buy. They feature industry-leading noise-canceling and support Bluetooth 5.0 as well as NFC for seamless pairing. Sony promises up to 6 hours with noise-canceling on and 8 hours with it off.

Although we didn't test them ourselves, Sony earbuds generally offer dynamic sound. Reviews left by happy owners on Sony's direct site praise their audio quality and secure fit.

And if you want the best sports headphones for working out, you can get the Sony WF-SP800N earbuds on sale for $128 ($72 off). In our Sony WF-SP800N review, we liked their great audio quality with robust bass and strong active noise-cancellation. With estimated 9-hour battery life and seriously durable design, the WF-SP800Ns are among the most rugged, longest-lasting truly wireless buds around.

Sony truly wireless earbuds are perfect for anyone who wants cordless freedom and disturbance-free listening. These deals won't last too long so we recommend you grab a pair while you can.