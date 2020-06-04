Sony WF-XB700 earbuds just hit $99, its lowest price yet

Bass heads, listen up! The newly released Sony WF-XB700 wireless earbuds just got their first price cut. So if you're on the hunt for a cheap AirPods Pro or Pixel Buds alternative, you'll want in on this deal.

For a limited time, the Sony WF-XB700s are on sale for just $99 at Amazon. Normally, they retail for $128, so that's a $29 markdown. These rarely go on sale so this is the lowest price we've ever seen for these AirPods Pro killers.

This is one of the best headphone deals we've seen all year.

Sony WF-XB700 Wireless Earbuds: was $128 now $99 @ Amazon

The Sony WF-XB700 are currently on sale for an all-time low price of $99. With their ergonomic design, water resistance, and 9 hour battery life (18 with charging case), you can enjoy uninterrupted, extended listening anywhere. View Deal

Sony's new WF-XB700 headphones are among the best wireless earbuds around.

With their ergonomic design, IPX4 rated water resistance and 9-hour battery life (18 with charging case), you can enjoy uninterrupted, extended listening from anywhere.

Although we didn't review this model, we checked out its sporty sibling, the Sony WF-SP800N. In tests, we were impressed by the earbuds' great audio quality and 9-hour battery life.

Sony's renown Extra Bass technology boosts every track with precise, punchy rhythms and vocal clarity. So if you want a rich, well-rounded listening experience, the Sony WF-XB700 earbuds won't disappoint.

Like most headphone deals, this one won't last too long, so act fast!