Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds now just $178 — say no to AirPods Pro

Looking for the best true wireless earbuds you can buy right now? Sony’s WF-1000XM3 earbuds rank highly for their top-tier sound quality, powerful ANC and long-lasting battery life.

What makes them better? A deep price cut, as a new pair returns to its lowest price of $178.

Sony WF-1000XM3 deal

Sony WF-1000XM3 Wireless Earbuds: was $229 now $178 @ Best Buy

The Sony WF-1000XM3 earbuds are a wireless triumph. They offer stellar sonics, impressive noise cancellation, and a plethora of features like built-in Alexa support for easy voice access to music, news, and more.

While we haven’t reviewed these earbuds for ourselves, we’re confident in recommending these given the amazing spec list, Sony’s impressive history in audio products, and our love of its hardware (as you can see in our Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones review ).

These specs include industry-leading noise cancellation, Bluetooth 5.0 support, 6mm dome type drivers capable of delivering deep sound, courtesy of the 24-bit audio signal processing; and a generously long 24-hour battery life.

Sony's XM3s are an ideal pair of true wireless earbuds for those after fantastic audio quality with the convenience of cutting the cord — all while saving money.