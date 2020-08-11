Sony WF-1000XM3 and more now $52 off in epic cheap earbuds deal

Sony's truly wireless earbuds deliver exceptional sound and call quality. This week, various retailers offer Sony's AirPods Pro alternatives for a stellar price.

Currently, you can snag the Sony WF-1000XM3 True Wireless Earbuds for $179 from Amazon. Usually, these buds retail for $230, so that's $52 in savings. This is the second-lowest price we've seen for these noise-cancelling headphones.

Best Buy has them on sale for the same price.

In terms of headphones deals, this is among the best we've seen all season.

Sony WF-1000XM3 True Wireless Earbuds: was $229 now $198 @ Amazon

The Sony WF-1000XM3 earbuds are a wireless triumph. They offer stellar sonics, impressive noise cancellation, and a plethora of features like built-in Alexa for easy voice access to music, news, and more. They're now $52 off, Best Buy offers this same deal. View Deal

Sony WF-SP800N True Wireless Earbuds: was $199 now $148 @ Amazon

The water and sweat resistant Sony WF-SP800N earbuds are a solid choice if you're looking for durable, long-lasting true wireless earbuds. At $52 off, they've never been cheaper at both Amazon and Best Buy. View Deal

Sony WF-XB700 True Wireless Earbuds: was $128 now $78 @ Amazon

The Sony WF-XB700 are currently on sale for an all-time low price of $78. With their ergonomic design, water resistance, and 9-hour battery life (18 with charging case), you can enjoy uninterrupted, extended listening anywhere. Best Buy mirrors this price. View Deal

Sony WF-1000XM3s are among the best true wireless headphones to buy.

They feature industry-leading noise-canceling and support Bluetooth 5.0 as well as NFC for seamless pairing. Sony promises up to 6 hours with noise-canceling on and 8 hours with it off.

Our sister site, Tom's Guide, reviewed the Sony WF-1000XM3 and loved their stellar audio performance and great noise cancellation. They were also impressed with the Sony Headphones companion app's personalization features. The earbuds were stamped with the Editor's Choice award for overall performance.

If you want the best sports headphones for working out, Amazon has the Sony WF-SP800N earbuds on sale for $148 ($52 off). Again, Best Buy mirrors this deal.

In our Sony WF-SP800N review, we liked their great audio quality with robust bass and strong active noise-cancellation.

With estimated 9-hour battery life and seriously durable design, the WF-SP800Ns are among the most rugged, longest-lasting truly wireless buds around.

Amazon also offers the bass-heavy Sony WF-XB700 Extra Bass wireless earbuds for just $78 ($52 off). You must add it to your cart see the deal price. They're also available at Best Buy for the same price.

Now cheaper than ever, the Sony WF-XB700 features an ergonomic design, IPX4 rated water resistance, and 9-hour battery life (18 with charging case).

Now $52 off, Sony truly wireless earbuds are perfect for anyone who wants cordless freedom and disturbance-free listening. These deals won't last too long so we recommend you grab a pair while you can.