Snag Samsung Galaxy Buds Live earbuds for just $140

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live wireless earbuds pack a robust audio experience into a unique bean-shaped design. This deal we found lets you scoop them up for an all-time low price.

Currently, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Live Buds for just $139.99 from Sobetronic via eBay. The going price for these earbuds is $169.99, so that's $30 off. It's the lowest price we've ever seen for these newly released earbuds.

In fact, it's one of the best headphone deals we've seen all season.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live pack balance, spacious audio and extra-long battery life into a bean-shaped ergonomic design.

Samsung Galaxy Live Buds are a cheaper AirPods Pro alternative.

They feature AKG tune 12mm speakers, a built-in mic, and active noise cancellation (ANC). They also support Wireless Powershare which means you can charge them with select Samsung handsets like the Galaxy Note20.

As we note in our Samsung Galaxy Buds Live review, we like the buds' balanced, spacious audio quality and extra-long battery life. We also appreciate its eye-catching design and gave it a 4 out of 5-star rating.

In real-world testing, setting up the Galaxy Buds Live to a Galaxy Note 8 was on par with Apple AirPods near-instant iPhone pairing. Opening the case automatically puts the earbuds into pairing mode. With the Samsung Wearable app, available as a free download from Google Play, it took less than a second for the Buds Live to connect. The useful companion app lets you customize your audio via an equalizer, manage the earbuds' touch controls, and toggle ANC on or off,

On-ear touchpad controls let you conveniently manage music and calls. You'll single tap, to play or pause a song, double-tap to play the next track, answer or end a call, and triple tap to play a previous track. Meanwhile, Bixby Voice support lets you call on Samsung's digital virtual assistant for hands-free control.

Galaxy Buds Live works with Android devices running Android 5.0 and up as well as iDevices with iOS 10 and later. They also pair easily with any laptop using Windows 10 PC's Swift Pair.

If you're bargain hunting for new wireless earbuds to add to your arsenal of gadgets, the new Galaxy Buds Live are worth considering.