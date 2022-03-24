Samsung's Galaxy S21 FE bundle deal saves you $200

Samsung's previous-gen Galaxy S21 FE is still one of the best smartphones to buy. If the new $799 Galaxy S22 flagship phone is beyond your budget, the Galaxy S21 FE is an affordable option.

During the Samsung Discover Spring Event, you can get the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S21 FE for $599. Normally it retails for $699, so that's $100 off and one of the lowest prices ever for this phone. Alongside the discount, Samsung is throwing a $100 Samsung Credit your way — that's a total of $200 in savings.

Use your digital spending cash to rack up on Galaxy phone accessories like a phone case, spare charger, Galaxy Buds or a Galaxy Watch.

Save $100 on an unlocked Galaxy S21 FE and get $100 in free Samsung credit for accessories — that's $200 in savings. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE features a 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080) 120Hz AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 8-core CPU, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Powered by Android 12, the Galaxy S21 FE boasts dual SIM support, IP68 water resistance and a long-lasting 4,500mAh battery with 25W Super fast charging. This deal ends March 27.

In our Galaxy S21 FE review, we liked the phone's bright, beautiful display, powerful performance and flexible camera setup. Although we thought the battery life could be better, simple tweaks like reducing screen brightness or restricting power hungry apps helps with that.

During testing, we bombarded the phone with 24 Google Chrome tabs, a Netflix video in the background, while jumping between Twitter, YouTube Music, and Gmail. The Galaxy S21 FE's performance never wavered.

