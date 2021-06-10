Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 4K OLED laptop falls to $687 — its lowest price ever

The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 4K OLED laptop is a groundbreaking, versatile 2-in-1 machine. If you're in the market for Windows or macOS alternative, you'll want to jump on this deal.

Currently, Amazon has the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook on sale for $687. That's $313 off its $1,000 list price and the lowest price ever for this Chromebook. In fact, it's one of the best Chromebook deals we've seen yet.

At $313 off, the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook has never been cheaper. It features 4K (3840 x 2160) OLED display and a razor-thin, stunning red aluminum design. It houses a 1.6-GHz i5-10210U quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a built-in S Pen.

The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook has flexible hinges that let it transform from laptop to tablet or tent mode. The laptop in this deal packs a 13.3-inch, 4K AMOLED display, a 1.6 GHz Core i5-10210U quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. Powered by Google ChromeOS, the Galaxy Chromebook comes with 15GB of additional Google Drive storage. If you need more wiggle room, we recommend a USB flash drive, microSD card or external hard drive.

In our Samsung Galaxy Chromebook review, we were impressed by its gorgeous 4K OLED display and razor-thin chassis. We also liked its fast performance and clever built-in S-pen stylus garage. During real-world testing, we found the Galaxy Chromebook to be the fastest of its kind. It juggled 20 Chrome tabs, four of which played 1080p YouTube videos, without a hitch. In our lab, the laptop scored 2,232 on the Geekbench 5 overall performance test, which beats the Google Pixelbook Go's Core i5-8200Y chip (1,356).

In terms of design, the razor-thin Galaxy Chromebook is a head-turner. It flaunts a gorgeous, aluminum design and bold metallic red finish. There's a fingerprint sensor on the deck as well as an S Pen slot on its edge. For your connectivity needs, Samsung equipped it with two USB Type-C ports, a microSD slot, and a headphone jack. With a weight of 2.3 pounds, and measuring 11.9 x 8 x 0.4 inches, the Galaxy Chromebook is one of the thinnest laptops around. It's thinner than the Google PixelBook Go (12.2 x 8.1 x 0.5 inches, 2.3 pounds), the HP Spectre x360 13 (12.1 x 7.7 x 0.7 inches, 2.7 pounds) and the Asus Chromebook Flip C434 (12.6 x 8 x 0.6 inches, 3.1 pounds).

At $313 off, the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook has never been cheaper. It's a solid choice if you're looking for an affordable premium laptop for work, school, and play.