Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus earbuds are priced to move at just under $100

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus wireless earbuds are cheaper AirPods Pro alternatives. And, for a limited time, they're more affordable than ever.

Right now, you can get the white color variant Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus for just $99.99 at Amazon. That's $50 off their $150 former price and a stellar price for these true wireless earbuds. This is one of the best audio deals happening right now.

Samsung's Galaxy Buds Plus are among the audio industry's best wireless earbuds — and for good reason. They feature 2-way speakers that provide rich AKG sound and an adaptive 3-mic system for crystal clear call quality. They also support PowerShare backward charging compatibility with select Galaxy phones.

In our Galaxy Buds Plus review, we praise their best-in-class battery life and dynamic sound. We were also impressed by their useful dedicated app and seamless Spotify integration. We gave the Galaxy Buds Plus an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and our coveted Editor's Choice award. After a full week of real world testing (approx. 1.5 hours daily), the Galaxy Buds Plus had enough juice for an extra day of listening. This is on par with Samsung's promise of up to 11 hours of playtime on a full charge.

Design-wise, the Galaxy Buds Plus have a sleek, minimalist look and weigh 0.2 ounces apiece. Tap responsive touch control panels on the side of each earbud let you easily manage audio playback and calls. You can use the Samsung Galaxy Wearable app for Android or Samsung Buds Plus+ app for iOS to customize your buds. These dedicated apps let you assign volume controls to each earbud, toggle Ambient Sound mode, and select your digital assistant.

At $50 off the Galaxy Buds Plus are a budget-friendly option if you want to upgrade your wearables. There's no telling how long this deal will survive, so we suggest you act fast!