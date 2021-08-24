Samsung Galaxy Buds2 aren't out yet but you can save $25 off the list price

Earlier this month, Samsung announced a load of new products at its Galaxy Unpacked event: the Galaxy Z Flip3, Galaxy Z Fold3, Galaxy Watch4 and the Galaxy Buds2. With the pre-order hype being high this year, we didn’t expect to see any deals ahead of launch. We were wrong.

At woot, you can get $25 off Samsung Galaxy Buds2 , which takes the price down to just $124.99!

Samsung's latest true wireless earbuds pack premium power into an entry-level price package — massive two-way dynamic drivers with powerful bass, powerful noise cancellation, and a premium, comfortable design for long listening sessions.

Small but mighty, we gave the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 a near-perfect score in our review for being an awesome, fully-featured pair of buds with an extremely attractive price tag (which is even better now, thanks to this discount).

At 0.17 ounces, 0.7 x 0.8 x 0.8 inches, the Galaxy Buds2 are lighter and smaller than pretty much all of their competitors, but because they’re small and light doesn’t mean Samsung has skimped on the upmarket features.

A detailed and lively soundstage is powered by an impressive two-way dynamic speaker that works to separate highs and lows, and deliver great clarity at all levels. This is paired with both the great noise isolation offered by the secure seal and comfortable fit, alongside powerful ANC.

Connectivity is strong and stable, thanks to Bluetooth 5.2 and with up to five hours of listening time with ANC on (boosted to 20 with the case), the battery life doesn’t let you down. All-in-all, there’s a lot to like about these, and you’ll love them even more with this $25 price cut.